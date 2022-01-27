Middle school principal in Thorndike charged with 3 counts of sexually touching a minor

THORNDIKE, Maine — A middle school principal in Thorndike has been arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor.
David Holinger, from Belgrade, is the principal of Mount View Middle School.
Police say Holinger faces three charges and isn't allowed unsupervised contact with girls under the age of 16. He is also forbidden from having any contact with his alleged victim.
He's expected to appear in court in February 2022.
NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Mount View Middle School but has not yet received comment.