Middle school principal in Thorndike charged with 3 counts of sexually touching a minor

THORNDIKE, Maine — A middle school principal in Thorndike was arrested and charged with sexually touching a minor.

David Holinger, of Belgrade, is the principal of Mount View Middle School.

Police say Holinger faces three charges and isn't allowed unsupervised contact with girls under the age of 16. He is also forbidden from having any contact with his alleged victim.

He's expected to appear in court in February.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Mount View Middle School but has not yet received a statement.