Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Daniel Tibbetts, 22, of Mexico, who was armed, Hodsdon said.

Mexico Police Officer Dustin Broughton fired multiple shots at Tibbetts, according to the release. Tibbetts was taken to Rumford Hospital with gunshot wounds before being transferred to Maine Medical Center.

Tibbetts is expected to survive, Hodsdon said.

Broughton has been placed on administrative leave while the Office of the Maine Attorney General investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure in Maine.

Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

