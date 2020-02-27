MEXICO, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) arrested Richard Burgess, 43, of Mexico, Maine for selling cocaine, Maine State Police say.

Burgess was charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine and two counts of trafficking in cocaine. Police say the aggravating factor was firearms related.

On Wednesday MDEA agents, Mexico Police, and State Troopers searched Burgess’ home and seized approximately 400 grams of cocaine, over $15,000 in suspected drug money, and 16 guns—several which were loaded and hidden around the house along with cocaine and cash.

Burgess was arrested without incident, police say.

Several grams of cocaine was on Burgess when he was arrested. Police say the street value of the total amount of cocaine found is $35,000.

Police say the MDEA Western District Task Force had been investigating the distribution of cocaine from Burgess’ home at 24 Kimball Ave. for the past month. Undercover agents purchased cocaine from him during the investigation, leading to the search of his home and subsequent arrest.

Burgess’ bail is set at $50,000 cash and is currently in Oxford County Jail.

RELATED: 4 people arrested for selling heroin in Washington County

RELATED: Ex-employee of DHHS contractor charged with sexual assault of client with mental illness

RELATED: Maine man wanted for multiple crimes steals snowmobile, leads police on 7 mile chase

RELATED: Pennsylvania man dies in Aroostook County snowmobile crash

RELATED: 15-year-old boy arrested for Lake Region High School, Vocational School bomb threat

RELATED: Medical marijuana is third in revenue in Maine

RELATED: Newport man indicted for the murder of his wife