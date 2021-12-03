Mexico man faces felony charge following death of 83-year-old 'fiancee'

James Peters, 62, lived alone with Joyce Brackett, who police found incoherent, with more than a dozen broken bones and bed sores that were "rotting"

MEXICO, Maine — A 62-year-old Mexico was released on bail Friday afternoon after making an initial appearance on charges related to the death of 83-year-old Joyce Brackett.

James Peters is charged by the office of the Maine Attorney General with Class C felony intentional or knowing endangering the welfare of a dependent person.

According to a criminal complaint, Mexico Police Det. Reid C. Bond said Peters called police on Feb. 10 to say "his 'honey' is sick and elderly and needs attention."

Police found Brackett incoherent, bleeding from the mouth or vomiting blood, and with bedsores that emergency medical personnel said were bleeding or necrotic.

She was taken to Rumford Community Hospital, where a physician told detectives Brackett had arrived "covered in feces and urine" with more than a dozen broken bones.

"Dr. Dodson said the bedsores were so extensive that her body was rotting" from being in one position for so long, the complaint states.

When Brackett was transferred to the Maine Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, a physician's assistant told detectives that wounds in her mouth, hip, and tailbone showed exposed bone, she was malnourished, and the prognosis for her recovery was poor, according to the complaint.

Brackett died three days after police found her.

Peters reportedly told police he did not intentionally injure Brackett and said she had hidden her jaw injury from him. He said she fell in the bathroom before Christmas 2020 and had been unable to communicate with him for about a month.

Peters told police he and Brackett had lived together since they met six years ago and planned to marry in April. He said she planned to make him co-owner of their home.

He told police she "hadn't had a friend in six years" and acknowledged that he had "known about the hole in her jaw" for about two weeks before calling for help.

Although he told police "the poor dear hurt all over" and "was so full of pain," he said he had not given Brackett any pain medication. He said he was honoring her wish to die at home.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbins is prosecuting the case, although Oxford County Assistant District Attorney Richard Beauchesne appeared for the prosecution on Friday.

Beauchesne said the state would agree to personal recognizance bail but objected to Peters returning to the home on Main Street in Mexico.

"It is the state's allegation that Mr. Peters has absolutely no possessory interest in this real estate at all," Beauchesne told Oxford County Superior Court Justice Thomas McKeon. "It's entirely in her name, although he professed to be her fiance and that she was his 'honey.' He presided over the decline and demise of this woman. After she suffered half a dozen fractured ribs, which he had to have known about, a broken jaw with an exposed hole in her jaw that he admitted he knew about for two weeks and he did absolutely nothing to get her medical attention until it was practically all beyond hope ... she had bedsores indicating she had been in the same position for days and weeks on end and so he should not be allowed to go back there."

McKeon ruled that he would not impose restrictions on where Peters can go, but would revisit the question in the future.