BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says a Brunswick man was arrested on methamphetamine charges Monday, Sept. 30 as he was getting off the Downeaster in Brunswick.

The MDEA, Brunswick Police, Amtrack Police, and Maine State were all part of the arrest of 44-year-old John Katula as he returned from Boston with a shipment of "crystal" methamphetamine.

Agents approached Katula as he exited the Amtrak Downeaster in downtown Brunswick.

Agents say 108 grams of "crystal" meth, with a street value of $10,000, were seized. According to police, the drugs were going to be sold in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties.

Katula was transported to the Cumberland County Jail and bail was set at $10,000. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday, Oct. 2 in Portland.

Katula was currently out on bail on a Violation of Protection from Abuse Order.

RELATED: Fugitive arrested with 2 loaded guns in Winslow

RELATED: 2 charged after meth lab found during Portland traffic stop