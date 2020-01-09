Merrill man charged in fatal Amish buggy crash

Colby Clark is charged with Manslaughter, Operating under the influence and Aggravated Driving to Endanger.

NEW LIMERICK, Maine — Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Colby Clark of Merrill Monday on an outstanding warrant stemming from a crash involving a buggy on June 3 in New Limerick.

On that day, the 30-year-old was eastbound on the County Road while operating his silver, 2009 Mitsubishi Gallant. Clark came around a curve, and struck an Amish wagon that was heading the same direction on its rear passenger side. In the buggy, Titus Kauffman, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene and Caleb Kauffman, 18, was seriously injured. The Amish horse had to be put down due to the extent of its injuries. The wagon and Clark’s vehicle were both a total loss.

During the course of the investigation, it was alleged that Clark was impaired at the time of the crash and was negligent in the operation of his vehicle. Deputy Sheriff Ryan Johnston, who was the primary investigator in this case, applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Clark.