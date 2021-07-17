Men ordered to pay back $2.4M in health care fraud case

Court records say the two were interpreters who conspired with mental health counseling services to submit claims to MaineCare for services that were never rendered.

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal judge has ordered two men to pay back more than $2.4 million for their role in defrauding a health care insurance provider for low-income people in Maine.

One man also was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday and the other was sentenced to three years of probation.

Both had pleaded guilty in 2019. Court records say the two were interpreters who conspired with several mental health counseling services in the Lewiston and Auburn areas to submit claims to MaineCare for services that weren’t rendered as billed from 2015 to 2018.

According to the Associated Press, "one of the men conspired with a counseling center director to change the diagnosis of many clients so they could remain eligible to receive MaineCare reimbursement."