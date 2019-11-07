MILLINOCKET, Maine — Jessica Tenney of Medway is being charged with drunk driving after police in Millinocket pulled her over for driving erratically.

East Millinocket Police Dept. say Sgt. Gary Lakeman was patrolling Main St. in Millinocket on Tuesday, July 9, around 8 p.m. when he saw 39-year-old Tenney driving her car erratically and decided to stop her.

Police say Tenney could not pass field sobriety tests. Police found prescription drugs in her car that she did not have a prescription for.

Tenney had a blood alcohol level of .13%, the legal limit in Maine is .08%.

Tenney is expected to appear in court in August.