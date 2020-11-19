Medway man sentenced for manslaughter and OUI

32-year-old Joshua Bell was driving on I-95 near Lincoln in August of 2019 when he drifted off of the highway and over-corrected causing the accident.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Medway, who was the driver in a fatal crash last year, was sentenced today for manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI.

32-year-old Joshua Bell was driving on I-95 near Lincoln in August of 2019 when he drifted off of the highway and over-corrected causing the accident.

Police say Bell’s wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell was not wearing her seat belt and was thrown out of the truck when it overturned and died at the scene.

Maine State Police found heroin and meth at the crash site.

As part of a plea agreement, Justice Ann Murray sentenced Bell to 31 months to the Department of Corrections and four years probation.

The sentencing was done by video at the Penobscot County Judicial Center.