BANGOR, Maine — A Medway man, who was the driver in a fatal I-95 crash near Lincoln in August was indicted for manslaughter on Wednesday, October 30.

Joshua Bell, 31, was originally charged with unlawful possession of drugs after Maine State Police troopers found heroin and meth at the crash site, where his wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell, died.

Joshua was reportedly driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when he drifted into the passing lane and into a median on the turnpike. He over-corrected, and the pick-up truck overturned, coming to rest on its side, blocking both lanes, according to Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Stephanie was not wearing her seat belt, according to McCausland. She was thrown out of the truck when it overturned and died at the scene.

Bell was also indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury for aggravated criminal OUI, and 2 counts of unlawful possession of drugs.

The judge set Bell’s bail at 500 dollars cash and with the conditions not to use intoxicants and random searches and testing.

Joshua was taken to the hospital after the accident where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was arrested early the morning of Saturday, August 10 following his release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to McCausland.

Bell’s arraignment on the new charges has not yet been scheduled.

