BANGOR, Maine — A Medway man, who was the driver in a fatal I-95 crash near Lincoln last weekend, appeared in court Tuesday on drug charges.

Joshua Bell, 31, of Medway, appeared in the Penobscot County Judicial Center on unlawful possession of drugs charges.

Bell was arrested Saturday following his release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

In court, the judge said Maine State Police troopers found heroin and meth at the crash site, where his wife, 36-year-old Stephanie Bell, died.

Stephanie was not wearing her seat belt, according to police, and was thrown out of the truck when it overturned. She died at the scene.

Investigators will now determine whether drugs played a role in the fatal crash.

Deputy District Attorney of Penobscot County, Devon Demarco, said: "Fatal investigations are some of our most detailed investigations. So, they do take a while. As the facts of the case progress, if we find that we might have additional crimes, we would consider filing charges at that time if we thought it was appropriate."

The judge set Bell’s bail at $500 cash with the conditions not to use intoxicants and random searches and testing.

