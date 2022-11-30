MDEA seizes 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl in Corinna drug bust

Two men are charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs after a raid Tuesday night at a Corinna mobile home.

CORINNA, Maine — Two men are charged with trafficking drugs after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl at a Corinna mobile home park Tuesday night.

David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic, are charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking of Schedule W Drugs, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The MDEA, Maine State Police Tactical Team and Penobscot County deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park in Corinna at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The warrant was part of an ongoing MDEA investigation into fentanyl being imported from out of state and sold in significant amounts in Penobscot County, Moss said.

The investigation allegedly included the undercover purchase of fentanyl from the home.

Agents seized more than 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $165,000, as well as $1,600 in suspected drug proceeds, Moss said.