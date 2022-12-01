x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Third man arrested in Corinna drugs bust

An additional 482 grams of suspected fentanyl valued $73,000 was seized from a motel in Newport.
Credit: Maine Dept. of Public Safety

CORINNA, Maine — A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Corinna. 

Dylan Ireland, 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, fentanyl, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety

An additional 482 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized from a Newport motel, totaling a street value of $73,000, the release stated. 

Ireland was brought to the Penobscot County Jail, where his cash bail was set at $10,000. 

His arrest comes after two men were arrested Tuesday on fentanyl trafficking-related charges.

David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic, were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in the Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park in Corinna Tuesday evening, according to a Wednesday news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety

Agents seized more than 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $165,000, as well as $1,600 in suspected drug proceeds, the release stated. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese

Before You Leave, Check This Out