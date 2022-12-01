Third man arrested in Corinna drugs bust

An additional 482 grams of suspected fentanyl valued $73,000 was seized from a motel in Newport.

CORINNA, Maine — A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Corinna.

Dylan Ireland, 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, fentanyl, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An additional 482 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized from a Newport motel, totaling a street value of $73,000, the release stated.

Ireland was brought to the Penobscot County Jail, where his cash bail was set at $10,000.

David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic, were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in the Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park in Corinna Tuesday evening, according to a Wednesday news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Agents seized more than 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $165,000, as well as $1,600 in suspected drug proceeds, the release stated.