Sanford woman arrested, charges with drug trafficking of meth

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested and charged a Sanford woman Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking in the Sanford area.

On Wednesday, MDEA agents from the York and Cumberland District Task Forces served arrest and search warrants at a home on Bateman Street in Sanford, a news release from the MDEA said. The warrants were reportedly connected to an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs in the town.

Sanford police and MDEA agents have been conducting an investigation for the past two months into the trafficking of meth at the Bateman Street residence by 30-year-old Brandi Richmond, according to the release.

"During the investigation, agents conducted undercover purchases of illegal drugs from Richmond at the residence," the release said.

Following the undercover purchases, MDEA agents got an arrest warrant for Richmond to charge her with two counts of unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs (Class B), according to the release.

The MDEA said Richmond was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Main Street in Sanford. During her arrest, Richmond was found to be in possession of meth, fentanyl, and $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds, the release stated.

Following Richmond's arrest, agents executed a search warrant at Richmond's home on Bateman Street.

"Due to the known presence of firearms at the residence during the undercover purchases, MDEA requested the assistance of the Southern Maine Response Team and Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit to safely make the initial entry into the Bateman residence," the release said.

After officials were able to secure the home, agents searched the home and found around 50 grams of meth, packaging materials, and other items associated with drug trafficking, officials said. Agents also discovered five firearms throughout the home. Three of the five firearms were loaded and close by to the drugs, agents stated.

Richmond was charged with unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs and was taken to York County Jail with bail set at $2,500 cash, according to the release.

Agents said additional charges are forthcoming in relation to the additional meth and firearms found in Richmond's home.