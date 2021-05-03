MDEA arrests 4 people from Maine and Michigan, accusing them of selling cocaine and fentanyl from home in Exeter

Two children under the age of five, who were inside the home at the time agents executed the search warrant, were turned over to the custody of DHHS.

EXETER, Maine — Two Michigan residents and two Maine residents were arrested Thursday by MDEA agents of the Bangor-based North Central Task Force. According to MDEA Commander Peter Arno, these arrests are the culmination of an investigation into the sale of cocaine base and fentanyl from an Exeter home over the past couple of months.

The following people were arrested and charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs:

Justin Warman, 34, of Exeter, Maine

Anne-Marie DeJesus, 33, of Exeter, Maine

Daishawn William, 23, of Van Buren Township, Michigan

Justin Lett, 23, of Ypsilanti, Michigan

MDEA agents were assisted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office when they executed a search warrant at a Mills Road home in Exeter on Tuesday. The search warrant was sought following the undercover purchases of crack cocaine and Fentanyl at the residence, according to Arno. During the search, Arno said agents recovered about 175 grams of crack cocaine, 120 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun, and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug trafficking. The drugs have a combined street value of $30,000, according to Arno.

Two children under the age of five were inside the home at the time agents executed the search warrant. Arno said the children were turned over to the custody of DHHS.

All charges were enhanced to the “class A” offense due to the presence of minor children in the home, the presence of the firearm, and the type/quantity of the drugs located during the search, according to Arno.

William, Lett, and Warman were all transported to the Hancock County Jail and are expected to make an initial appearance in court Friday. DeJesus was transported Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where his bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Arno said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in Maine is asked to contact the closest Maine Drug Enforcement office, text MDEA to TIP411 (847411), or call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Justin Warman

Justin Lett

Daishawn William