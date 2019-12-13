BANGOR, Maine — Matthew Cook was found not guilty by a jury Friday. The incident occurred during a car ride from Brunswick to Bangor after a YMCA swim meet. Cook and the woman were swimming coaches at the time.

The verdict came after a few hours of jury deliberation and two days of trial. Witnesses in the trial included the accuser, Cook, Diane Dickerson the Bangor Region YMCA CEO, and a former friend and co-worker of the accuser.

Dickerson told the court that Cook was beside himself when he admitted what he had done to her. Dickerson placed Cook on leave from the YMCA and investigated as soon as she was made aware of the incident.

Cook took the stand to deliver his recollection of the March 2018 incident. Cook stated that there were a few false statements made by the woman accusing him of Unlawful Sexual Touching.

State prosecutor Joshua Saucier made his closing arguments to the jury, he said that flirting and friendly conversation does not allow for touching in an inappropriate way. Saucier also added there was no clear permission for Cook to touch the victim.

In his closing arguments, defense attorney Jeffery Toothaker reminded the jury of the inconsistency of the testimonies between Cook and the accuser.

“Is she telling me the truth, whole truth and nothing but the truth, the answer is no. She’s not telling you the truth, whole truth and nothing but the truth because there’s a heck of a lot going on over this year in a half that she doesn’t want to admit to," Toothaker said.

He also brought up testimony from the former co-worker and friend, asking the jury, why would she lie about the relationship between Cook and the woman.

After the trial, Saucier mentioned the accuser was upset from the verdict, he kept his comments brief.

“This case, the victim is understandably disappointed but we respect the jury’s verdict," Saucier said. "Despite any verdict, we’re committed to trying these cases.”

Toothaker added that Cook is excited for his life to get back to normal. Cook has been working for UPS in Brewer.

