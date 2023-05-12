Mattawamkeag man sentenced for role in drug trafficking, unlawful firearm possession

Bruce McAlpine, 33, reportedly agreed to use his home as a storage location during efforts to distribute methamphetamine between Bangor and Houlton.

BANGOR, Maine — A Mattawamkeag man faces more than four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine to locations between Bangor and Houlton.

Bruce McAlpine, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday "for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

McAlpine reportedly faces 58 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Between May and July 2018, court records said McAlpine agreed to use his home as storage to assist methamphetamine distribution efforts while a coconspirator was "obtaining large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and distributing to locations between Bangor and Houlton," according to the release.

More than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and several firearms were reportedly obtained from McAlpine's residence after a search was conducted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in July 2018.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case," the release said.