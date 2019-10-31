SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Earlier today a masseuse at Mayflower Massage in the Maine Mall in South Portland was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault

Following an investigation, detectives from the South Portland police department took Huaien Liu, 55, into custody.

According to a release from the South Portland Police Department, a woman had visited Mayflower Massage, and reported suspicious activity occurred during her visit.

South Portland police arrested Liu at Mayflower Massage around noontime Thursday.

Liu is charged with unlawful sexual touching, unlawful sexual contact and assault.

Liu was brought to the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held on $1,000 cash bail.

RELATED: Wanted sex offender in 2 states arrested in Bangor

RELATED: ACLU of Maine asks federal court to block suspension of Cape Elizabeth HS student who warned sexual assault at the school

RELATED: Maine sexual assault support centers awarded $1.25M in federal funding