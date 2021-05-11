Massachusetts suspect arrested in Nov. 4 Machias murder

The 23-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning without incident, police say.

MACHIAS, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Nov. 5.

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Friday in connection with a Nov. 4 murder in Machias, police say.

Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was arrested without incident in the murder case of Brandin Guerrero, 17, of Massapequa, New York, according to Maine State Police.

Genao was taken into custody early in the morning without incident at his home, authorities said. He faces a murder charge.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the New Bedford Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service in Boston all helped with the arrest, according to Maine State Police.

The Nov. 4 shooting death was drug-related, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.