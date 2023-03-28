2 juveniles charged with Massachusetts State Police cruiser break-in, rifle theft

The two are accused of breaking into the police cruiser during the overnight hours of March 23.

MALDEN, Mass. — Two juveniles have been charged with breaking into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and stealing a rifle and ammunition, a prosecutor said.

The 14- and 15-year-old male youths were charged with breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday. The 14-year-old also was charged with possession of a firearm.

The two are accused of breaking into the police cruiser, parked in an apartment complex garage in Malden, during the overnight hours of March 23, Ryan said.

Ryan said the firearm and other stolen items were later recovered in a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old.

The juveniles are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers.