Massachusetts man indicted for felony manslaughter in connection with fatal July crash in Topsham

Nasser Tibaijuka was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

TOPSHAM, Maine — A Massachusetts man was indicted by a grand jury for felony manslaughter Thursday, in connection with the death of another driver on I-295 earlier this year.

Nasser Tibaijuka, 42, of Waltham, MA was charged with class A manslaughter as the result of a fatal crash in Topsham on July 3.

According to Maine State Police, Tibaijuka struck and killed Joseph Fisher, 41, of Woolwich, while Fisher was securing an item in his truck bed in the breakdown lane on I-295.