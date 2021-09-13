Massachusetts man faces retrial in killing in Maine

AUBURN, Maine — Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a Massachusetts man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state supreme court in Maine.
Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 35 years as the convicted triggerman in a drug-related killing in Sherman, Maine before his conviction was overturned last year.
The supreme court ruled that a judge erred in instructions to jurors, allowing the jury to reach “a verdict based on impermissible criteria.”
It was the first murder conviction to be set aside in more than a decade in Maine.