NEW PORTLAND, Maine — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a western Massachusetts man was arrested this week charged in connection with a fire that destroyed his second home in New Portland Maine two and half years ago.

William Carabetta, 49, of Monson, Mass., was arrested at his home Tuesday evening by the Massachusetts State Police.

Carabetta faces four counts of insurance deception and a fifth charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. They said the charges stem from a January 2017 fire that destroyed his home at 38 Carrabassett Road in New Portland.

Although investigators said the cause of the fire was never determined, Carabetta had purchased the house for $84,000 in 2014 and received $350,000 in insurance proceeds, fire investigators said.

The charges also stem from an insurance claim of water damage to the house from frozen pipes and the reported theft of an ATV from the property in 2016, they said.

Fire investigators went to Monson on Tuesday to work with Massachusetts authorities prior to the arrest later that day. Carabetta was taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow and was being held on a fugitive from justice charge.

He is expected to be returned to Maine once that charge has been resolved.