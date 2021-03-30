Man charged in York beach murder held without bail pending mental health evaluation

Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, of Mass., was charged with the murder of Rhonda Pattelena, whose body was found Friday afternoon on Short Sands Beach in York

ALFRED, Maine — A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found Friday afternoon on Short Sands Beach in York was arraigned Tuesday via Zoom in York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, of Bedford, Mass., is being held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

The body of Rhonda Pattelena, 35, also of Bedford, Mass., was found by police on Short Sands Beach just before 4 p.m. Friday, state police said.

An autopsy Saturday by the office of the chief medical examiner determined that she died as the result of a homicide, from blunt force injury to the head. Buchannan, the woman's domestic partner, was detained at the scene and later charged with murder.

