Massachusetts man charged in murder of domestic partner at Short Sands Beach

Rhonda Pattelena of Bedford was found dead behind a large rock Friday at Short Sands Beach in York. Jeffrey Buchannan, also of Bedford is in York County Jail.

YORK, Maine — State Police are investigating a woman's murder on Short Sands Beach in York.

Around 3:54 p.m. on Friday, York police received multiple 911 calls for what was reported as a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock on the beach.

Upon their arrival, police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena of Bedford dead behind the rock. The man involved was her domestic partner who she shares a child with, 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan, also of Bedford.

Buchannan was detained at the scene and taken to the police department.

At 9:00 pm Maine State Police Detectives charged Jeffrey Buchannan with murder and he was taken to the York County Jail.

Authorities are confident that there is no risk to the public.

As of 10:40 p.m, an investigative team was still on the scene. The investigation is expected to continue throughout the weekend.