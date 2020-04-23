BUXTON, Maine — A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday in Buxton and charged with aggravated trafficking of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

On Wednesday, the Buxton Police Department said they developed credible information that Henry Estrella, 29, would be traveling to Buxton to make a delivery of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Information was developed that the delivery would take place in the Tory Hill area of Routes 202 and 112. Chief Troy Cline coordinated with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and Maine State Police to intercept the delivery.

Around 4:15 p.m., a Buxton officer spotted a Massachusetts vehicle with three occupants pulled off the road in the area of 125 Beech Plains Road (Route 112). Other Buxton officers, MDEA and Maine State Police responded.

During the investigation, Estrella was searched, and officers said an amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl was found on him. Estrella was arrested and transported to the Buxton Police Department. The other two people in the car were detained and transported to the Buxton Police Department as well.

According to Buxton police, interviews determined that the two other people in the car were not involved in the drug trafficking and were released.

The Buxton Police Department said they located and seized a total of 16 grams of cocaine base (crack) and 55 grams of fentanyl on Estrella. These drugs have a combined street value of $10,000.

Estrella's bail was set at $10,000 cash with conditions not to enter Maine unless for court purposes. Estrella is currently at the York County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

