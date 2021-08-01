Mass., NH residents among those arrested in wake of Capitol riot

David Ross of Massachusetts and Thomas Gallagher of New Hampshire were both charged with unlawful entry

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Two New England residents were among those arrested by U.S. Capitol police in the wake of Wednesday's riot in Washington, D.C.

Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater, a town in central New Hampshire, was among 10 people charged with unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol, according to police. Two others were arrested for assaulting a police officer, and two more on weapons-related charges.

Capitol police said David Ross, 33, of Massachusetts, was also arrested for "curfew violation, unlawful entry" on First Street, near the Capitol, according to the Boston Globe. No hometown was listed for Ross. The mayor of Washington, D.C. issued a curfew on Wednesday night in the wake of the riot.

No further information about the arrests was released.

At least one UMass Memorial Health Care employee may have been involved in the violence, the health care organization said in a statement Friday.

"We have been made aware that one or more of our employees may have been involved in the violence that took place at our Nation's Capitol. We strongly condemn such behavior, if true," the statement read.

UMass Memorial did not provide any additional details but said an investigation is underway.

U.S. Capitol police officers were faced with thousands of individuals "involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday," according to a statement from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

He said the individuals "actively attacked" Capitol police officers and other uniformed law enforcement with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and other weapons.

The violent mob forced lawmakers into hiding in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Joe Biden from replacing Donald Trump in the White House.

Capitol police also responded to reports of pipe bombs on First and Canal streets at approximately the same time. Both devices were determined to be hazardous and were disabled and turned over to the FBI.

A suspicious vehicle was also identified on First Street, which was investigated and cleared of any hazards.

More than 50 police officers reportedly suffered injuries during the attack on the Capitol.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in instigating violence in Washington, D.C. Anyone with tips or video evidence depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is asked to visit fbi.gov/USCapitol.