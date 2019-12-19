LIMINGTON, Maine — A plow truck driver in Limington saw three masked men walking alongside Sokokis Avenue last night.

Deputies responded and located the three men in the 400 block of Central Avenue. When confronted, they all fled into the woods.

After a short pursuit, deputies located Quientan Harris, 18 of North Waterboro, trying to hide in the snow. While two deputies escorted Harris out of the woods, other deputies continued the pursuit. After about a half-mile, they located Joseph Dandreo, 19.

Deputies returned to where they had entered the woods and located another set of tracks. Following those tracks, they located the last subject, Bruce Hill, 46 of Limerick, and took him into custody.

Harris was charged with Refusing to submit to Arrest or Detention, and Criminal Trespass.

Hill was charged with a Warrant for Criminal Mischief and Refusing to sign a summons, Criminal Trespass, Violating Conditions of Release, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention.

Dandreo was charged with Refusing to submit to Arrest or Detention, Violating Conditions of Release, Criminal Trespass

All three men were released today on cash bails ranging from $400-$750.

All are scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on February 25.