BOWDOIN, Maine — Police are searching for a man who held up the Bowdoin Country Store with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a man wearing a baseball hat and a handkerchief over his face like a mask held walked into the store at 1076 Main Street in Bowdoin just before 1 p.m. The man had a knife and got cash from the store clerk before taking off.

A witness told police they saw a man wearing a mask run to a silver-colored sedan that was parked on Litchfield Road and then drive north.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'10 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office (207) 443-9711.