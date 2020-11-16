Mascot cat allegedly stolen from Skowhegan pet store

Milo, a Siamese mix, has been missing since Saturday from Family Pet Connection.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A beloved cat named Milo has been missing from Family Pet Connection in Skowhegan since Saturday.

Owner Angela Turner believes he was stolen after a woman came into the store to look at the animals. She noticed Milo was missing not long after the woman left.

Milo is a Siamese mix who was only 14 weeks old. He and his sister, Meeka, are the store mascots.

The store owner says, “He’s such a sweetheart. He loves everybody. Follows everybody. Kids come in and pick him up."

Security pictures show a woman walking around the store holding the cat. The store owner has filed a police report.

Turner says people come into the store all the time just to look at the animals and browse around so nothing was out of the ordinary.

She says Milo's sister, "is really missing him."

"She's walking around crying for him," Turner said.

Suspect description:

Female

18-30 years old

dark hair

eyes were brown eyes

5'3" - 5'5" height

Was wearing a hoodie