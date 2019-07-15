BELFAST, Maine — The stepfather of a 10-year-old killed in February 2018 will plead guilty to her murder, a Maine Attorney General's Office spokesman said Monday.

Mark Malon said Julio Carrillo will plead guilty in court to depraved indifference murder in connection with Marissa Kennedy's death.

Carrillo is expected to appear in Waldo County court next Monday.

State police said first responders found 10-year-old Marrissa Kennedy lifeless at a condominium in February of 2018. The family had been staying at a property owned by the mother's parents, according to the Public Safety Department spokesperson.

Julio Carrillo, 51, and Sharon Carrillo, 33, were arrested State Police offices in Bangor after being interviewed by detectives.

Kennedy's mother, Sharon Carrilli filed for separation of the case in February of this year. According to the filing, Sharon Carrillo's lawyers believe she and her daughter were the victims of extreme physical, sexual and psychological abuse "designed to cause physical and emotional agony." They claim Julio Carrillo used "extreme manipulation, deception, and isolation" to control Sharon.

The torture took many forms and was "designed to, and had the effect of, breaking down" Sharon Carrillo and Marissa's conception of reality, the lawyers claim, which in turn calls into question the validity of Sharon's confession that she was "50 percent" responsible for Marissa's death, therefore presenting a case for reconsidering her statements to police.

Sharon Carrillo's lawyers, citing a 2000 court case and the Maine Constitution, claim no statements made to law enforcement between Feb. 25-26 and the 911 call should be considered voluntary and consequently must be suppressed.

While a judge ruled the trials would be separated, the judge denied the ruling to suppress statement Sharon made to police.

