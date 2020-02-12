Marijuana delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, assaulted in Portland

Portland police say a medical marijuana delivery driver was robbed while trying to make a delivery Tuesday night; two similar crimes happened in Oct.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating an armed robbery and assault of a medical marijuana driver that occurred Tuesday night in a parking lot on Forest Ave.

According to police, the delivery driver was assaulted and robbed by two black men armed with semi-automatic handguns while making a delivery at Wellesley Estates on Forest Ave. The robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

The driver said the suspects approached him from both sides of his vehicle while aiming the guns at him and demanded he turn over money. Then, when the driver said he didn’t have any cash, he was hit in the head with one of the guns.

Police say one suspect then searched the victim's pockets, stealing a wallet and cash from previous deliveries, while the second suspect stole a backpack containing marijuana, cannabis products, and personal belongings from the vehicle.

Both suspects were last seen fleeing on foot towards the Riverton Park housing complex, police say.

Portland police say they are investigating two similar crimes that occurred in October, one on Oct. 8 and another on Oct. 25. In all three cases, the suspects used online phone apps to request the delivery and provided drivers' licenses or medical marijuana cards that were stolen to the delivery company. In two of the cases, the delivery address was not a valid address.

“Given the potential presence of large amounts of marijuana and/or money, delivery drivers can be unsuspectingly targeted by perpetrators,” Chief Frank Clark said. “Portland Police will continue to work with lawfully operating delivery companies to address their safety concerns. We urge drivers to not resist during these crimes. They should minimize the amount of cash and cannabis products they have on hand and try to meet with potential customers in public locations.”

Previous incidents:

October 8, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. at 326 Auburn Street: The delivery person was on foot and looking for the address provided when he was approached by a youthful-looking black male who grabbed the bag of marijuana and fled.

October 25, 2020, at 8:45 p.m. at 266 Danforth Street: Two subjects in their early twenties were sitting on the steps near the address of the delivery location and approached the driver before he could exit his car. One of the subjects reached into the vehicle and attempted to take a bag containing marijuana while the other subject assaulted the driver. He was then assaulted by the second suspect while the first began to search the car for more marijuana.

Police ask anyone that could help solve this crime call police at 207-874-8575.

To provide information anonymously, community members may contact police by text or phone.