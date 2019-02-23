GILMANTON, N.H. — Gilmanton police discovered a man's body on the Middle Route in Gilmanton, New Hampshire on Saturday.

The identity of the man's body has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, February 24.

Gilmanton Fire Department, Belmont Police Department, and New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit assisted Gilmanton police.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Trooper Stephen McAulay at 603-223-8920.

