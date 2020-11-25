Manchester man accused of shooting and injuring another person in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Maine — An 18-year-old Manchester man is accused of shooting and injuring another person in Winthrop early Wednesday morning.
Nathan Woodard has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (class C). His bail has been set at $500.
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Winthrop police were alerted that someone had been shot on Welch's Point Road.
The male victim was transported to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He has since been released, according to police.
To help locate evidence, a Maine State Police trooper was called to assist at the scene with a K-9. Other troopers were able to locate Woodard at his home in Manchester. After further investigation, Woodard was arrested.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Winthrop police say this is an isolated incident between parties who are acquainted with one another and that there is no apparent continued threat to the community.