PORTLAND, Maine — A manager of a Maine recycling facility has been fired and named in a search warrant in connection with the theft of more than $300,000.

The Portland Press Herald reports hat John Morin was fired from ecomaine March 8 for "unexplained irregularities" at the Portland facility and failing to follow regulations and procedures.

The search warrant says the investigation focuses on the use of temporary workers and ecomaine's scrap metal businesses.

Police are investigating whether ecomaine was overbilled by a staffing agency. Police say they were told that Morin and the owner of the temp agency had lunch together once a week, in violation of employee policies.

No charges have been filed.

