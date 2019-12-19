WEST BATH, Maine — Graham Grallert is happy to be home with his 13-year-old lab mix, Karma. Especially after what Karma went through on Sunday.

He said she went on a scary ride with Quinton Hanna, the man accused of murder and a series of other violent crimes over the weekend.

"That was horrible. I turned into a big baby," Grallert said.

Grallert said he was at his in-law's house on Houghton Pond Rd in West Bath Sunday morning. He left Karma and his other dogs in the car with the door open, along with his keys and his cell phone.

He then heard the dogs barking and went outside to find the car gone with no sign of Karma. He didn't know at the time Hanna stole the car.

"We were panicked for her," said Grallert.

He called police to report the theft. He also called his cell phone and left a message for whoever took the car to not hurt Karma. He said whoever was in the car threw it out the window.

"We hope he got the message. Maybe that's why she is okay," Grallert said.

Grallert said police called him hours later and said they found the car. Karma was unharmed.

"She was happy to see us. She seemed agitated," Grallert said.

Police later said Quinton Hanna was the who stole his car. He wonders what happened during those hours while Karma was in the car with Hanna, but he is relieved she's alright, chalking it up to good Karma.

"She doesn't have the sight anymore. She doesn't have the best hearing anymore, so whether she was, I don't know traumatized or mildly concerned, I don't know."

Grallert said his car is still in police custody and said he doesn't know if or when he will get it back.

