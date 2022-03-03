Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again

John Williams seeks a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence about an arresting officer's disciplinary record.

A man sentenced to life in prison for in the death of a police officer is appealing to Maine's supreme court for a second time.

John Williams is seeking a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence about an arresting officer’s disciplinary record.

The attorney general’s office argued that the trooper’s disciplinary record did not rise to the level of requiring a new trial.

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

Williams was convicted of killing Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock.