Man who put razor blades in pizza dough pleads guilty

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired in October 2020.

Nicholas Mitchell, the man accused of tampering with pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

An agreement caps Mitchell’s sentence at four years and nine months for one count of tampering with a consumer product.

In October 2020, razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford supermarket in Saco. Police said they had identified Mitchell, 39 of New Hampshire, in video surveillance tampering with the pizza dough and was arrested.

Mitchell was a former employee of "It'll be Pizza" which manufactures products for Portland Pie.

It was also revealed that the Sanford Hannaford had not reported suspected tampering with the dough as early as August and only did so after tampering incidents at the Saco Hannaford.

Hannaford did later issue a recall of the dough at stores in five states. The recall extended to Shaw's and Star Markets.

In March, Mitchell pleaded not guilty to two federal charges of tampering with a consumer product, but later agreed to plead guilty to one count and accept a sentence of up to four years and nine months in prison.

Mitchell will be sentenced at a later date. He will be required to serve the full sentence with the possibility of less time off for good behavior because there is no parole in the federal system.