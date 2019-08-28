BELFAST, Maine — Julio Carrillo, the man who pleaded guilty to beating his 10-year-old stepdaughter to death, will be sentenced in Waldo County Wednesday.

Carrillo and his wife Sharon were charged with the murder of her daughter, Marissa Kennedy. Kennedy was found beaten to death at a home in Stockton Springs in February of 2018.

NEWS CENTER Maine

RELATED: Marissa Kennedy's accused killer pleads guilty to murdering the 10 yr old

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty for his role in the killing in July in an attempt to avoid spending life behind bars. His attorney hopes the judge will take that plea into consideration when determining a sentence.

"He certainly wants to avoid a life sentence," Derrick Banda told NEWS CENTER Maine in July. "If we have a trial the likelihood of having a life sentence is much higher for people who don't accept responsibility."

Banda insists Carillo is remorseful for beating his 10-year-old stepdaughter to death in their Stockton Springs home in 2018.

State prosecutors say they will seek a life sentence on Wednesday, Aug. 28. for Carillo's role in months of abuse that eventually let to Marissa's death.

Carillo's wife, Sharon, is also facing charges but her attorney says he is hopeful once Julio Carillo's fate is sealed it may help prove her innocence about her own involvement in her daughter's abuse. Sharon Carillo claims she was also abused. Her trial is expected to start in December.

RELATED: Year after 10-year-old's death, Maine DHHS still searching for solutions