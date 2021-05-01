Man who allegedly fatally punched coworker at Portland job site charged with manslaughter

Robert Clarke of Braintree, Massachusetts, is charged in connection with the death of 44-year-old Elliott Fama.

A short argument between members of a construction crew ended when one man allegedly fatally punched the other in Portland in November.

Robert Clarke of Braintree, Massachusetts, faces a charge of manslaughter in the Nov. 4 death of 44-year-old Elliott Fama, of Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Police say Clarke and Fama traveled to Portland together with two other coworkers for a job.

Clarke and Fama briefly exchanged pushes and punches allegedly after one refused to share a cigarette with the other.

Clarke allegedly punched Fama in the head, knocking him unconscious. He died in a hospital several days later.