NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Connecticut man wanted on drug charges in Maine is suspected of shooting and killing another man Thursday.

Ramell Bell, 33, who lives in west New Britain, already had an arrest warrant out of Maine on multiple narcotic-related charges, according to police.

Police said they responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to a "shots fired" complaint on Arch Street and found two men, ages 29 and 31, with gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The younger man's wounds were non-life threatening.

Detectives worked throughout the night and eventually identified Bell as a suspect, locating him hours later at a family member's house in Meriden.

Bell was initially held on the Maine warrant until detectives obtained a new arrest warrant to charge him Friday with four counts including murder.

Police said Bell and the two men shot knew each other, and it appears that the incident was a result of an ongoing dispute.

He was also charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Bell's being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting victims' names were not immediately released.

Other crime-related stories on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: