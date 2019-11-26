PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Maine State Police arrested Ernesto Valdez in Enfield, Maine.

Police say he is a fugitive from New Mexico where he was convicted of murder.

Valdez was able to get away by cutting off his ankle monitor, according to police.

Valdez is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. He is expected to be in court Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.

