Police: Jesse Beaulieu, 30, is wanted for charges related to a domestic violence assault Saturday.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Officers with the Westbrook Police Department are looking for a man they said was involved in a violent incident in Westbrook Saturday.

Jesse Beaulieu, 30, is wanted for charges related to a domestic violence assault and felony bail violations, according to a post on Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police are asking anyone with information about Beaulieu’s location to call 207-854-0644 x0.