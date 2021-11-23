Man accused of bringing Maine girl to New York for sex acts makes first court appearance

Tyler Streeter is currently a registered sex offender due to a 2017 conviction in which he was found to have engaged in sex acts with an 11-year-old girl.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 27-year-old man accused of driving a Maine girl to New York with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her could face a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Tyler Streeter of New York appeared in U.S. District Court for the District of Maine via video Thursday, facing one count of interstate transportation of a minor. The girl allegedly involved was younger than 17 at the time.

The girl was reported missing in April and then was found a couple of days later in New York with Streeter.

Streeter faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the class A felony.

The Evening Sun reports that the Department of Homeland Security, New York's Norwich Police Department, and others contributed to the multi-state investigation that led to Streeter's arrest in November. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 18, and he was arrested a few days later.

Streeter is currently a registered sex offender due to a 2017 conviction in which he was found to have engaged in sex acts with an 11-year-old girl. Prosecutors in his current case said the 11-year-old girl was his niece.

Streeter on Thursday waived his right to a bail hearing. He was ordered detained and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.