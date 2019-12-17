Maine State Troopers helped a woman escape her kidnapper yesterday after he tried to take her to Canada against her will.

On Dec.15 around 3:40 p.m., troopers received a report of a car operating erratically northbound on the Maine Turnpike.

Around 4 p.m., Augusta RCC began receiving reports that the car pulled over near mile marker 27 and that a man was chasing a woman into the woods.

Police learned that Stephen Pilson, 52, of Beverly, Massachusetts, was trying to take her to Canada against her will.

Pilson was on probation for previous kidnapping charges out of Massachusetts where the same woman was the victim. Pilson was not to have contact with her due to probation conditions.

Pilson had tied her wrists together with a scarf.

It was determined the Pilson was highly intoxicated, violent, homicidal and possibly suicidal. He also had a revoked license out of Massachusetts.

Pilson ran into the woods when a motorist stopped to assist prior to State Police arrival.

K9 Dutch helped authorities track Pilson and the woman through heavily wooded areas and a swamp.

Pilson was spotted lying prone on the ground. Pilson was given commands but was not compliant. Dutch was deployed and apprehended him.

Pilson was charged with Domestic Violence Assault, Kidnapping, Resisting arrest, Operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender status, Fugitive from justice

His bail was set at $22,000 and a probation hold from Mass. was also placed on him.