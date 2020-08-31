Man transported to hospital after being shot in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place in Chelsea on Monday morning.
Around 7:45, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to Wellman Road. A 59-year-old man reported he had been shot by someone.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Augusta EMS personnel.
The incident is still very much under investigation and, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, there is no immediate threat to the public.
As the incident is investigated further, the sheriff's office said more informational will be released.