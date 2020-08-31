Man transported to hospital after being shot in Chelsea

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Augusta EMS personnel.

CHELSEA, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place in Chelsea on Monday morning.

Around 7:45, the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to Wellman Road. A 59-year-old man reported he had been shot by someone.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Augusta EMS personnel.

The incident is still very much under investigation and, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, there is no immediate threat to the public.