Man suspected of killing 3 in NYC home arrested in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — A man who was wanted in a grisly triple homicide in New York City has been arrested in Maine, police said.

Travis Blake, 29, was arrested Thursday in Bar Harbor in the deaths of two women and a man whose bodies were found inside a home in Queens on June 24, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found 22-year-old Varshana Malcolm on a bed with her hands bound and her mouth duct-taped, police said. The officers then searched the basement and found two more victims. Karleen Barnett, 55, had been stabbed several times, and Barnett's son Dervon Brightly, 35, had suffered severe head trauma. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Blake was identified as a suspect in the murders on Wednesday. Police said he was Barnett's former boyfriend and had lived at the home where the victims were found.

Blake will be extradited to New York to face charges in the three deaths, police said. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment.