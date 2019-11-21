AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are looking for a man who robbed the CVS on Capitol Street in Augusta around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police a man entered the store and demanded prescription drugs. They did not say if he had a weapon.

Investigators say the robber fled before police could get there.

Suspect Description:

White male

5'8" - 6 ft tall

brown hair

brown eyes

green top

black hood

green pants

gloves

The Augusta Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them:

Augusta Police Department

Criminal Investigations Bureau

(207) 626-2370 ext. 3418

