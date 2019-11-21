AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are looking for a man who robbed the CVS on Capitol Street in Augusta around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police a man entered the store and demanded prescription drugs. They did not say if he had a weapon.
Investigators say the robber fled before police could get there.
Suspect Description:
White male
5'8" - 6 ft tall
brown hair
brown eyes
green top
black hood
green pants
gloves
The Augusta Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them:
Augusta Police Department
Criminal Investigations Bureau
(207) 626-2370 ext. 3418
