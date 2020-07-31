Man stabs woman, she suffers non life-threatening injuries

Charles Epps, age 39 and homeless, allegedly stabbed a female in the leg near the Bates and Walnut Street in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police responded to the area near Bates and Walnut Streets around 1:25 p.m. Thursday where someone was reportedly stabbed. When officers and detectives got to the scene, they learned that the female victim, 22, had been transported to CMMC with a stab wound and that the male suspect, Charles Epps, 39 and currently homeless, had fled the scene.

The female's single stab wound to the leg was determined not to be life-threatening.

At 7:20 p.m., LPD officers located and arrested Epps walking on Oak Street. He was transported to ACJ where he was charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim and Epps were known to each other.